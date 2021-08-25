Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

The Verkhovna Rada called on international organizations and foreign parliaments to strengthen cooperation within the Crimea Platform to counter the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The adoption of a relevant statement to the UN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament, the governments and parliaments of foreign states (draft resolution No. 5775) was supported by 283 MPs at an extraordinary session of parliament on Monday, August 23.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the UN member states to support the Crimea Platform as a tool to consolidate international efforts aimed at de-occupying the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to join the work of the Crimea Platform in the governmental, parliamentary and expert dimensions. Ukrainian MPs also appeal to the parliamentary assemblies of international organizations and the European Parliament to make a decision in support of the Crimea Platform.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada emphasizes the importance of preserving the international policy of not recognizing the attempt to annex Crimea by the Russian Federation, preventing violations by the occupying state and its occupation administrations of the norms of international law. The authors of the document also propose to urge foreign partners to increase political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Russian Federation in response to its violation of international law. Also, the Verkhovna Rada emphasizes the importance of preventing violations by the occupying state of the fundamental rights, freedoms and interests of Ukrainian citizens, ensuring security in the Black and Azov Seas.

The draft resolution also proposes to condemn the forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories by the Russian Federation, and urge foreign partners not to recognize these documents, increasing pressure on Russia to stop illegal passportization.

Among the authors of the draft resolution No. 5775 are Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, First Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratiuk, as well as MPs from various factions and parliamentary groups.

The Crimea Platform is a new consultative and coordinating format initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, increasing international pressure on Russia, as well as achieving the main goal - the de-occupation of Crimea and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over the peninsula.

Officially, the activities of the Crimea Platform are based on the inaugural summit, which took place on August 23 in Kyiv.