Facts

10:45 25.08.2021

Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

3 min read
Rada calls on organizations, parliaments to cooperate within framework of Crimea Platform to counter aggression of Russia

The Verkhovna Rada called on international organizations and foreign parliaments to strengthen cooperation within the Crimea Platform to counter the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The adoption of a relevant statement to the UN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament, the governments and parliaments of foreign states (draft resolution No. 5775) was supported by 283 MPs at an extraordinary session of parliament on Monday, August 23.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the UN member states to support the Crimea Platform as a tool to consolidate international efforts aimed at de-occupying the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as to join the work of the Crimea Platform in the governmental, parliamentary and expert dimensions. Ukrainian MPs also appeal to the parliamentary assemblies of international organizations and the European Parliament to make a decision in support of the Crimea Platform.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada emphasizes the importance of preserving the international policy of not recognizing the attempt to annex Crimea by the Russian Federation, preventing violations by the occupying state and its occupation administrations of the norms of international law. The authors of the document also propose to urge foreign partners to increase political, diplomatic and economic pressure on the Russian Federation in response to its violation of international law. Also, the Verkhovna Rada emphasizes the importance of preventing violations by the occupying state of the fundamental rights, freedoms and interests of Ukrainian citizens, ensuring security in the Black and Azov Seas.

The draft resolution also proposes to condemn the forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories by the Russian Federation, and urge foreign partners not to recognize these documents, increasing pressure on Russia to stop illegal passportization.

Among the authors of the draft resolution No. 5775 are Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, First Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratiuk, as well as MPs from various factions and parliamentary groups.

The Crimea Platform is a new consultative and coordinating format initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, increasing international pressure on Russia, as well as achieving the main goal - the de-occupation of Crimea and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over the peninsula.

Officially, the activities of the Crimea Platform are based on the inaugural summit, which took place on August 23 in Kyiv.

Tags: #rada #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:43 25.08.2021
Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

13:36 23.08.2021
Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

15:51 21.08.2021
NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

14:49 21.08.2021
President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

11:46 21.08.2021
Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

11:19 21.08.2021
Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

17:31 18.08.2021
Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

12:17 13.08.2021
Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

17:11 10.08.2021
Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

LATEST

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

Sanctions against Russia due to annexation of Crimea should remain in force until it resumes territorial integrity of Ukraine - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times over past day, one soldier killed, two more wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Any change in status of Crimea, Sevastopol is not, not to be recognized, Russia's attempts to legitimize temporary occupation, illegal seizure unacceptable - Crimean Platform declaration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD