09:43 25.08.2021

Summit of Crimean Platform opens search for solution to return Crimea to Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Minister

The founding summit of the Crimean Platform, which was held in Kyiv on Monday, opens a page for finding a peaceful, durable solution to return the occupied Crimean peninsula to Ukraine's jurisdiction, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"I would like to emphasize once again the need to increase the global awareness of the importance of the problem of the annexation of Crimea. We must return serviceability, the force of international law. We understand that there is no easy solution to the problem under these conditions. And, unfortunately, the international system, including the UN system mechanism, will not contribute much to this. So the only way remains is to go peacefully, diplomatically, but go powerfully. I believe that this summit opens this page in the search for a peaceful, lasting solution to the return of Crimea to Ukraine, because Crimea is Ukraine," Cavusoglu said at the founding summit of the Crimean Platform in Kyiv on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said that Turkey supports the aspiration of the Crimean Tatars to preserve and independence in Ukraine.

"Some seven years have passed since the illegal annexation of Crimea. Our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine remains strong, and our voice resounds strongly among other voices against such a blatant violation of international law," Cavusoglu said.

