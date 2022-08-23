Facts

13:38 23.08.2022

Sixty leaders of different countries to take part in Crimea Platform summit – Zelensky

2 min read
The Crimea Platform summit will be held on Tuesday with the participation of 60 leaders of different countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Today the summit will be held in an expanded form, with the participation of 60 leaders from different countries. The countries of the African continent and the countries of Latin America have joined us," Zelensky said.

Despite the fact that there is a war, the summit will be held in a different format, I am very glad that the President of Poland will be with me.

"We will do everything to de-occupy our Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in any way," Zelensky said, adding that "the Crimea platform is an excellent tool for de–occupation of Crimea."

Speaking about cooperation with Poland, he noted that there are issues where silence is needed. "I am grateful for this silence, but the main thing is for our enemy to hear this silence later," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, "we talked about defense, security, the shelter that Poland gave to our children. I am very grateful to Poland, which treats us warmly and fraternally," the President of Ukraine said.

Tags: #crimea #crimean_platform

