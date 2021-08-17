Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

The newly appointed head of Spanish diplomacy will visit Ukraine on August 23 to participate in the inaugural summit of the international platform for the de-occupation of the Crimean Peninsula (Crimea Platform).

The corresponding message was published by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine following the first telephone conversation between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba with new Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain José Manuel Albares Bueno.

"The head of Spanish diplomacy confirmed that he will represent the Kingdom of Spain at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform. Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude for this important decision and noted that he is looking forward to his Spanish counterpart on August 23 in Kyiv," the message says.

It notes that Kuleba congratulated his colleague on the appointment and expressed confidence in close cooperation for the further development of relations between Ukraine and Spain. The Spanish diplomat assured of Spain's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The ministers also agreed to begin preparations for the first, in the history of Ukrainian-Spanish relations, visit of Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez to Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

It said that the parties also discussed preparations for celebrating in 2022 the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Spain.

In addition, José Manuel Albares Bueno accepted Dmytro Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine on a separate bilateral visit at a convenient time for him.