NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana is coming to Ukraine to participate in the Crimean Platform and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

The corresponding announcement was distributed on Saturday in Brussels by the NATO headquarters.

"On August 23, the Deputy Secretary General will take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, where he will speak at the inaugural session and in the panel discussion 'Threats to the Azov-Black Sea Region as a Challenge to International Security: Consolidation of Efforts and Solutions to De-Occupation'.

On August 24, he will take part in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," the announcement reported.

NATO also said that during his visit, Joana will hold bilateral meetings with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Secretary of the National Security Council and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, head of the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs And Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko and deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla.