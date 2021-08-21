Facts

15:51 21.08.2021

NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

1 min read
NATO Dpty Secretary General Mircea Joana to visit Crimean platform, 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana is coming to Ukraine to participate in the Crimean Platform and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

The corresponding announcement was distributed on Saturday in Brussels by the NATO headquarters.

"On August 23, the Deputy Secretary General will take part in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, where he will speak at the inaugural session and in the panel discussion 'Threats to the Azov-Black Sea Region as a Challenge to International Security: Consolidation of Efforts and Solutions to De-Occupation'.

On August 24, he will take part in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence," the announcement reported.

NATO also said that during his visit, Joana will hold bilateral meetings with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Secretary of the National Security Council and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, head of the parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs And Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko and deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuhla.

Tags: #nato #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 21.08.2021
President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

11:46 21.08.2021
Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

Kyiv welcomes arrival of Granholm as head of U.S. delegation to events on Independence Day - MFA

11:19 21.08.2021
Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

09:47 20.08.2021
Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

18:51 19.08.2021
Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

12:17 13.08.2021
Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

17:21 11.08.2021
Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

Zelensky approves Communication Strategy on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration until 2025

17:11 10.08.2021
Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

13:49 06.08.2021
Up to 40 countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv – Dpty FM

Up to 40 countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv – Dpty FM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

President of Council of Europe to take part in Crimean Platform summit, celebrations of 30th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

LATEST

Nearly half of Ukrainians don't believe Crimea will ever become part of Ukraine again - poll

MFA of Ukraine protests against Russian sanctions imposed against Ukrainian citizens

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

In Ukraine, 7,000 cases of crimes related to military conflict, sent to court - Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Il-76MD takes off from Afghanistan, number of evacuees being specified - Air Force Command

Over 5 mln people receive COVID-19 vaccine since start of vaccination campaign in Ukraine - Health Ministry

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Putin asks Merkel to influence Ukraine toward peaceful settlement in Donbas in accordance with Minsk Agreements

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD