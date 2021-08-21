Facts

Russia promises to take revenge on me for Crimean platform, but this will not stop us - Kuleba on sanctions

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba considers the application of sanctions against him by the Russian Federation as revenge for the Crimean platform.

"Russia promised that it would take revenge on me for the Crimean platform. It took revenge. But that will not stop us. Crimea is Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

By the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of August 20, 2021, changes were made to the so-called "sanctions list" of November 1, 2018. In particular, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are included in the list of individuals subject to special economic measures.

