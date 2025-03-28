Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has granted Medlog, a subsidiary of global shipping leader Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC Group), together with offshore entity Avnergold Holdings Ltd, permission to acquire Geralida Holdings Ltd. Geralida had previously received authorization to jointly control the Mostyska Dry Port project in Vinnytsia with Lemtrans, according to an AMCU decision.

"Permission has been granted for Medlog SA, together with Avnergold Holdings Ltd, to acquire control over Geralida Holdings Ltd and Tharonia Management Ltd," the AMCU's decision stated on Thursday.

Previously, the AMCU had approved Geralida Holdings Ltd (Nicosia, Cyprus) and Lemtrans Limited to gain control over Mostyska Dry Port. At the same session, permission was granted to Yehor Hrebennikov, co-owner of the port operator TransInvestService (TIS), to take control of Mostyska Dry Port LLC.

Geralida Holdings is linked to a group of business entities, both foreign and domestic, that form the purchasing group.

Medlog, established in 1988 as a subsidiary of MSC Group, specializes in intermodal transportation (rail, road, sea, and river freight), warehousing, and customs clearance. It operates in over 80 countries with a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees. Medlog Ukraine LLC has been active since 2020, offering domestic and international transportation services through a network of trucks, trains, barges, depots, terminals, and warehouses.