Zelenskyy: I wonder who is providing info to MPs regarding minerals agreement

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is curious about where the MPs are getting information about the minerals agreement.

"I don't want to respond to every such message yet, because the media got the points, and the MPs got something somehow, it's also interesting to me, I haven't read it yet, but the MPs already know everything that will be in the agreement. Yes, it's strange, it's interesting who is transmitting this information, that's also very interesting," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

"I would like to know just for myself, if they work like this, maybe they will help us in the war with the Russians, they will have some intelligence there, maybe they have such important, deep sources, it's interesting that some things somehow coincide like this," the president noted.

He added that some MPs may have information from some embassies, it needs to be analyzed, and then "it will probably be clear why this is being done."