12:21 04.10.2022

Zelensky endorses NSDC decision on strengthening Ukraine's defense, impossibility of talks with Putin, sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated September 30 "on Ukraine's actions in response to the Russian Federation's attempt to annex the territories of our state in order to ensure the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine and restore its territorial integrity."

Relevant presidential decree No. 679/2022 dated September 30 was published on the President's website on Tuesday. "The decree comes into force on the day of its publication," the text of the document says.

The decision of the National Security and Defense Council states the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also, the NSDC decision approved the text of the appeal of the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was instructed to prepare proposals on a multi-level provision system based on multilateral and bilateral agreements of Ukraine aimed at bringing the defense potential of Ukraine to a level that ensures a guaranteed rebuff to Russian armed aggression, strengthening military support for Ukraine to build up its defense capabilities, promoting the development of the military-industrial complex and a significant increase in the scale and volume of individual and collective training of Ukrainian military personnel.

"In the context of escalation by the Russian Federation, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should ensure the strengthening of the defense capability of Ukraine by increasing the supply of military-technical assistance to Ukraine," the text of the decision says.

The Verkhovna Rada was recommended "in order to increase the stability of the state" to expedite the adoption of relevant bills on the proper sanctions and other response to the escalation by the Russian Federation.

