Facts

09:34 03.10.2022

Zelensky: New fleet construction project for Ukraine to be implemented

2 min read
There is no reason for our project to build a new fleet for Ukraine to fail. We are implementing all the plans, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday.

Noting the launch of the Hetman Mazepa corvette in Turkey on Sunday, Zelensky called it "symbolic that it received such a name." "Despite centuries of Russian false propaganda, historical truth and justice still win," he said.

"And there is no reason for our project to build a new fleet for Ukraine to fail. We are implementing all our plans. Our goal is to create a full-fledged base for the maintenance and construction of ships in Ukraine," the President stressed.

Zelensky noted that the visit of head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak to Baykar was not symbolic. "We are preparing to create a training center and a plant of the Baykar company in Ukraine, as well as joint manufacturing of aircraft engines. We will definitely implement these projects," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine has always been and will be one of the European centers of the military and aviation industry. And I am proud that I can say these words with absolute confidence and justification based on the results of the 221st day of Russia's full-scale war against our state," he stressed.

Tags: #fleet

