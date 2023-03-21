There are no Russian Caliber carriers on duty in Black Sea for second day in a row –AFU Navy

As of Tuesday, March 21, there are seven enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Azov Sea, of which there are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

There are seven enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including three carriers of Caliber with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

During the day, 20 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov, three of them came from the Bosphorus, and nine vessels went towards the Black Sea, two of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

As reported, on March 16, the Russian occupiers increased the grouping of carriers of Calibers in the Black Sea to five, but it was reduced later: on March 17 to four, on March 18 to three, and on March 19, there were two missile carrier ships. On March 20, there were nine enemy ships in the Black Sea, not a single carrier of Calibers among them.

On March 20, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that as a result of an explosion in the temporarily occupied town of Dzhankoy in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders' Kalibr NK cruise missiles were destroyed during their transportation by rail.

Kalibr NK is a missile designed for launches from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of such missiles is more than 2500 km for ground targets and more than 375 km for sea targets.