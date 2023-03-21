Facts

19:11 21.03.2023

There are no Russian Caliber carriers on duty in Black Sea for second day in a row –AFU Navy

2 min read

As of Tuesday, March 21, there are seven enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Azov Sea, of which there are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

There are seven enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including three carriers of Caliber with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

During the day, 20 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov, three of them came from the Bosphorus, and nine vessels went towards the Black Sea, two of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

As reported, on March 16, the Russian occupiers increased the grouping of carriers of Calibers in the Black Sea to five, but it was reduced later: on March 17 to four, on March 18 to three, and on March 19, there were two missile carrier ships. On March 20, there were nine enemy ships in the Black Sea, not a single carrier of Calibers among them.

On March 20, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that as a result of an explosion in the temporarily occupied town of Dzhankoy in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders' Kalibr NK cruise missiles were destroyed during their transportation by rail.

Kalibr NK is a missile designed for launches from surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The range of such missiles is more than 2500 km for ground targets and more than 375 km for sea targets.

Tags: #russia #fleet

MORE ABOUT

20:41 20.03.2023
Constant positional battles continue in Bakhmut – AFU General Staff

Constant positional battles continue in Bakhmut – AFU General Staff

20:54 17.03.2023
Ukraine's Defense Forces to be guarantor of delivering Putin to dock – Danilov

Ukraine's Defense Forces to be guarantor of delivering Putin to dock – Danilov

19:21 17.03.2023
Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

20:40 16.03.2023
Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

16:57 16.03.2023
Iran takes 'wait-to-see' position in ballistic missiles supply to Russia, but provides it with ammo – Ukrainian intelligence

Iran takes 'wait-to-see' position in ballistic missiles supply to Russia, but provides it with ammo – Ukrainian intelligence

11:48 16.03.2023
Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

Zelenskyy: More pressure there is on Russia, faster Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, intl legal order

21:02 15.03.2023
Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

19:31 15.03.2023
Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

22:13 13.03.2023
IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

22:10 13.03.2023
Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Rada introduces exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

Japanese PM to visit Ukraine, Poland on March 21-22 – MFA

LATEST

New Minister for Strategic Industries names production of ammunition, flagship weapons, joint ventures, UAVs as priorities

Mavka. Forest Song becomes highest-grossing Ukrainian cartoon since independence – Film Agency

Japanese PM in Bucha visits facilities that being restored, repaired by Japanese funds

Transformation of Ukroboronprom into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry starts – PM

About half of convicts recruited by Wagner PMC killed or injured – British intelligence

Japanese PM visits Bucha – NHK

Zelenskyy: Liberation of Moshchun is one of turning points of our struggle, beginning of enemy’s end

Value of assets seized from Rotenberg family, their partners is $300 mln – security service

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

Another 15 children returned to Ukraine – ombudsman

AD
AD
AD
AD