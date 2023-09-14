Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck two patrol ships of the Vasyl Bykov type project 22160 of the Russian Navy in the south-western part of the Black Sea, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"In the morning on September 14, the Defense Forces struck two patrol ships of the project 22160 of the Vasily Bykov type of the occupation fleet of the Russian Federation in the south-western part of the Black Sea. There are certain damages. Glory to the Defense Forces of Ukraine!" the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.