19:37 08.03.2023

Invaders remove Caliber carriers from duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

As of March 8, there are nine enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one in the Azov Sea, of which there are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, according to the page of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

There are seven enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including three carriers of Caliber with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

During the day, 24 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov, 12 of them were coming from the Bosphorus, and 26 vessels were heading towards the Black Sea, six of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus.

As reported, on February 25 and February 27, there was one enemy carrier of Calibers in the Black Sea, and on February 26 – none.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Russian naval grouping was significantly increased: 17 ships of the Russian occupiers went on combat duty at sea, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 32 missiles. The same number of Caliber carriers in the Black Sea remained on Wednesday, March 1.

On March 2, 4, 5 and 7, four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 24 missiles were on combat duty in the Black Sea. On March 3, the grouping was reduced to two carriers of Calibers, on March 6 – to three.

