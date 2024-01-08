Facts

19:47 08.01.2024

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

1 min read

There is one Russian warship in the Black Sea and another one the Azov Sea as of 8:00 on Monday, none of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, according to the telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 15 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov, four of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait, and six vessels towards the Black Sea, two of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Human Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling the Automatic identification System (AIS)," the message says.

Tags: #russia #fleet #war

MORE ABOUT

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

14:16 08.01.2024
Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

20:36 05.01.2024
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

16:08 05.01.2024
Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

20:25 03.01.2024
Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

Zelenskyy on exchange of POWs: The more Russians we take prisoner, the more effective exchange talks to be

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

11:25 03.01.2024
Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

Russia trying to adapt to capabilities of Ukrainian air defense, so new supplies to Ukraine crucial – ISW

19:31 02.01.2024
German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

German FM: Putin shows with every missile that he wants to destroy Ukraine

19:08 02.01.2024
Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

Another illegally deported youth returned to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

LATEST

It’s known about four deaths from Russian missile strikes on Monday – Zelenskyy

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK initiate dispute settlement proceedings before ICAO against Iran on Flight PS752 case

Interior Ministry: Search and rescue operations at sites of missile strikes in Pokrovsky district completed, five bodies identified, incl. a child

Elementum Energy wind turbine in southern Ukraine destroyed as result of drone attack – company

More than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained under Interflex program since 2022 – British Ministry of Defense

Russian army shelling central part of Kherson – region’s head

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency receives 100 GB of secret data from Russian military-industrial complex

European Commission working to prevent re-export of goods for production of weapons to Russia in circumvention of sanctions by thirds countries

Russia damages more than 1,500 medical facilities in Ukraine, another 195 destroyed since start of war

EU condemns any foreign weapons supplies to Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD