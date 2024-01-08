There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

There is one Russian warship in the Black Sea and another one the Azov Sea as of 8:00 on Monday, none of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, according to the telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 15 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch Strait towards the Sea of Azov, four of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait, and six vessels towards the Black Sea, two of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Human Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling the Automatic identification System (AIS)," the message says.