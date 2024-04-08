Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

On the territory of the enemy's naval base in Baltiysk (Kaliningrad region, Russian Federation) on April 7, the Serpukhov missile ship was disabled as a result of a fire.

According to the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Serpukhov is a Russian vessel of project 21631 Buyan-m, launched by the aggressor state in 2015.

"Due to the fire inside the rocket ship, its communications and automation facilities were completely destroyed. The restoration of Serpukhov's combat capability will take a long time. The roar knows no bounds. It will happen next!" the message posted by GUR on the Telegram channel reads.