Facts

20:15 08.04.2024

Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

1 min read
Serpukhov missile ship disabled due to fire on territory of enemy's naval base in Kaliningrad region – GUR

On the territory of the enemy's naval base in Baltiysk (Kaliningrad region, Russian Federation) on April 7, the Serpukhov missile ship was disabled as a result of a fire.

According to the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Serpukhov is a Russian vessel of project 21631 Buyan-m, launched by the aggressor state in 2015.

"Due to the fire inside the rocket ship, its communications and automation facilities were completely destroyed. The restoration of Serpukhov's combat capability will take a long time. The roar knows no bounds. It will happen next!" the message posted by GUR on the Telegram channel reads.

Tags: #russia #fleet #gur

MORE ABOUT

20:46 05.04.2024
All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

All three Baltic countries firmly support direction of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the only question in developing approaches – Shmyhal

19:11 05.04.2024
Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

Three Tu-95MS aircraft likely damaged after GUR, AFU attack on Engels-2 air base

11:29 03.04.2024
Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

20:36 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

20:38 01.04.2024
Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

20:35 01.04.2024
AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

17:26 29.03.2024
Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

20:22 28.03.2024
Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

17:28 25.03.2024
AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

AFU eliminate 890 occupiers, 40 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Ukrainian aviation strikes seven enemy concentration areas

Russians fire at Chasiv Yar, one person killed

Three people killed, eight injured as result of missile strike in Zaporizhia

Three people injured as result of Russian airstrike in Sumy

At Zelenskyy meeting, timing of reducing electricity shortage in Kharkiv determined

Ukrainian schools abroad need curricula, textbooks – Reintegration Ministry

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Auditors from NATO member states join newly created Defense Ministry’s Audit Committee

SPF completes inventory of 806,000 ha of state land, determines list of enterprises subject to priority privatization

AD
AD
AD
AD