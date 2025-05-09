Interfax-Ukraine
British govt to announce enhanced sanctions package against shadow fleet

The British Prime Minister will announce the largest ever sanctions package against the shadow fleet in order to increase pressure on Russia, the government of this country reported in a press release on Friday.

“Russia’s shadow fleet will be hit with the largest ever sanctions package today, ramping up pressure on Putin and protecting UK and European critical national infrastructure,” the report notes.

“New action, which will be announced by the Prime Minister at the Joint Expeditionary Force meeting in Oslo today, will turn up the pressure on Russia’s economy, which is reeling thanks to lower oil prices and the high costs of the war,” the press release notes.

The main package of sanctions will target an outdated and dangerous shadow fleet that transports Russian oil and poses “costly threat to UK and Euro-Atlantic critical national infrastructure and the environment.”

“The Government will today sanction up to 100 oil tankers that form a core part of Putin’s shadow fleet operation and are responsible for carrying more than $24 billion worth of cargo since the start of 2024,” the British government reports.

