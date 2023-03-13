Facts

21:39 13.03.2023

There are three invaders’ carriers Calibers in Black Sea on duty – Pivden command

As of Monday, March 13, three carrier ships of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 20 missiles are on combat duty in the Black Sea, according to the page of the Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook.

"Two surface launch vehicles equipped with up to 16 Kalibr missiles have been launched into the Black Sea … As of 11:30, the enemy continues to increase the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. Additionally, a submarine was withdrawn. A total salvo of up to 20 missiles," the report says.

As reported, on March 9 and March 10, two carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles were on combat duty in the Black Sea with a total salvo of four missiles. On March 11, there was one carrier of Calibers in the sea with a total salvo of seven missiles, and on March 12 and 13 in the early morning – none.

