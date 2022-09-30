Facts

17:44 30.09.2022

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

2 min read
Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine applies for rapid NATO accession.

Ukraine should legally document all of its actual achievements, the head of state said.

"We are de facto allies. This has already been achieved. De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance's standards, they are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is what the Alliance is. De facto," he said in a video address.

"Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure. We know it's possible," the president said.

He recalled that Finland and Sweden started accession to the Alliance this year without a Membership Action Plan.

"This is fair. This is also fair for Ukraine. This is the consolidation at the level of the treaty of what has already been achieved in life and what our values are," Zelensky said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine understands that this requires the consensus of all members of the Alliance.

"And therefore, while this is happening, we offer to implement our proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe in accordance with the Kyiv Security Compact, which was developed and presented to our partners," he said.

 

Tags: #nato #application

