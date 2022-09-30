Facts

11:11 30.09.2022

More than 59,000 occupiers killed since start of full–scale Ukraine’s invasion – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to more than 500 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, September 30, amounted to more than 59,080 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 13 tanks and 23 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion – 2,338 units and 4,932 units, respectively.

During the day, six artillery systems of the occupiers and 17 vehicles (including fuel and lubricants tanks) were destroyed in Ukraine; since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,391 artillery systems and 3,768 vehicles and tankers have been destroyed.

Eight unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down, and a total of 1,003 since February 24.

Also, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 333 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 176 air defense systems, 131 units of special equipment, 264 tactical missiles and 15 ships in Ukraine. Some 264 aircraft and 225 helicopters were destroyed.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions," the report says.

