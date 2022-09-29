Facts

14:05 29.09.2022

Over 60 units of enemy equipment detected in first two days of operation of ICEYE satellite acquired by Ukrainians – Reznikov

2 min read
Over 60 units of enemy equipment detected in first two days of operation of ICEYE satellite acquired by Ukrainians – Reznikov

The ICEYE satellite purchased by Ukrainian volunteers is already producing results on the battlefield, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"For obvious reasons, I can't reveal all the details, but just imagine: in the first two days of the satellite's operation, more than 60 units of military equipment were discovered, which the enemy tried to disguise in forest belts and other obstacles. It was found because ICEYE satellites collect information using Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology. This equipment would be very difficult or impossible to detect with optical satellites. At the same time, the coordinates of the 'hidden' were promptly transferred for inflicting fire damage. In particular, in the area of Kreschenivka and Ukrainka settlements in Kherson region, as well as near Novoselivka in Donetsk region," Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

"In fact, in these two days alone, the enemy has lost more armored vehicles than the entire project with satellites is worth," the minister added.

He stressed that one of the satellites fully works for the needs of the Ukrainian defense, and almost 20 more are involved if necessary. The images are directly deciphered and processed by military intelligence specialists of the Ministry of Defense who have undergone appropriate training.

The minister noted that the ability to combine optical satellite data from partners and SAR data fundamentally increases the ability of Ukrainian troops to identify and strike at Russian occupiers. Satellites with SAR technology become especially relevant in autumn and winter when the weather is bad, cloudy or snowy.

In addition, the Ukrainian military was able to determine where and when to get the necessary data.

"Currently, systematic monitoring of the main areas of combat operations in the south and east is being carried out," Reznikov said.

"Once again I want to thank everyone who joined the financing of this initiative, the team of the Serhiy Prytula Foundation for its implementation, entrepreneur Max Polyakov for a very important contribution. This is a real contribution to strengthening the defense of Ukraine due to its technological advantage. After all, the Russian troops do not have such capabilities. I have repeatedly noted that we would be able to defeat Russia only due to the quality of our defense. That is why I consider this project a kind of start-up that will open the door for other ambitious initiatives and solutions," the minister stressed.

Tags: #satellite #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

11:47 29.09.2022
HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

15:49 21.09.2022
Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

Reznikov on mobilization in Russia: Russian soldiers dying in war against Ukraine, their relatives rewarded with cars

09:56 16.09.2022
Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

13:49 13.09.2022
Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

12:32 13.09.2022
War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

16:29 10.09.2022
Course for long-term support of Ukraine enshrined, development of three-level air defense system/missile defense among most important priorities at Ramstein-5 – Reznikov

Course for long-term support of Ukraine enshrined, development of three-level air defense system/missile defense among most important priorities at Ramstein-5 – Reznikov

16:03 10.09.2022
Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

18:58 17.08.2022
Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

12:36 13.08.2022
Reznikov initiates appeal to Ramstein countries to delegate experts to work on bringing Russian war criminals to justice

Reznikov initiates appeal to Ramstein countries to delegate experts to work on bringing Russian war criminals to justice

18:24 04.08.2022
Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD