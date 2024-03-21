Facts

18:06 21.03.2024

There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

Ukraine has information that the Russian Federation could buy satellite images of objects in Ukraine from American companies to strike them, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“Yes, there is specific information. We will not make it public yet. Of course, the enemy does not give up trying in various ways to compensate for the lack of information that it can receive through, in particular, space exploration and other modern means that allow it to receive more information," he said on the telethon.

Yusov pointed out that the enemy's agent networks and front companies are working, and they often try to buy dual-use information, allegedly for non-military purposes.

"The enemy has a lot of resources involved in this. This requires a serious response from both Ukraine and its partners. Such work is underway," the GUR added.

Earlier, The Atlantic reported that the Russian Federation probably uses satellite images of American companies to launch missile strikes on Ukraine.

