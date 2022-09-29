Facts

10:58 29.09.2022

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

2 min read
Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

On Wednesday, September 28, Brussels hosted the first meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, which was attended by representatives of 45 countries, the European Union and NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

"The forum enabled frank and open dialogue about defense industrial base challenges and opportunities to increase production of capabilities critical to Ukraine's long-term defense," the report notes.

The U.S. delegation outlined the Department's analytical approach to identifying supply chain constraints for major components and sub-components, and plans to increase production of ground-based long range fires, air defense systems, air-to-ground munitions, and other capabilities. Nearly 20 international partners briefed similar efforts to strengthen and expand their nations' industrial base to accelerate production, spurring productive dialogue on areas for multi-national coordination.

With the aim of providing long-term support to Ukraine, participants recognized the importance of standardizing requirements, thereby creating more interchangeable and interoperable systems. In addition, they discussed building sustainment capacity in Ukraine, including forward repair activity, access to spares, and other sustainment enablers.

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group's national armaments directors committed to standing up smaller working groups to collectively drive progress on the above topics. In coming weeks, working groups will define multi-national strategies to mitigate supply chain constraints, increase production, and pursue interchangeability in portfolio areas critical to Ukraine's long-term success.

Tags: #ukraine #defense #group

MORE ABOUT

10:07 29.09.2022
Over 20 companies to represent Ukraine at Expo Real

Over 20 companies to represent Ukraine at Expo Real

18:56 28.09.2022
Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

18:45 28.09.2022
Ukraine receives 11 cargoes of energy equipment weighing 196 tonnes from Sweden

Ukraine receives 11 cargoes of energy equipment weighing 196 tonnes from Sweden

17:53 26.09.2022
If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

12:00 24.09.2022
Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

17:03 23.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

Zelensky: Ukraine loses about 50 servicemen daily

13:50 23.09.2022
Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

20:12 21.09.2022
Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

13:18 21.09.2022
Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

14:12 20.09.2022
Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD