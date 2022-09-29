Facts

09:59 29.09.2022

USA convinced Russia falsified results of pseudo-referenda in occupied territories of Ukraine - White House

The United States has determined that Russia falsified the results of referenda that it says showed overwhelming support for annexation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"These so called referenda have been an exercise in coercion and disinformation, executed by puppet authorities following orders from Russia," she said, according to the Associated Press.

Jean-Pierre signaled that the White House was preparing new sanctions against Russia in response to the referenda, saying the U.S. and its allies planned to impose a "severe economic cost on Russia when they move forward with annexation."

