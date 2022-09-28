Facts

17:17 28.09.2022

Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

2 min read
Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Russia still does not allow Ukraine to visit the scene of the war crime committed by the Russian occupation forces in Olenivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which many Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) were killed, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said

"The Russian Federation still does not provide me with an opportunity to come to Olenivka. Everyone would have heard about this if I had traveled there... We continue to work on this," the ombudsman said at a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Wednesday.

At the same time, Lubinets noted that the Office of Russia's Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova, in response to his request with a proposal to visit the scene of the terrorist attack in Olenivka together, replied that this issue was under control of a "separate ombudsman" in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)".

"What was the reaction [of Moskalkova to the proposal to visit together the scene of mass death of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka]? There was an official answer that as the Ombudsman of Ukraine I should turn not to her, but to the "ombudsman" of the so-called "DPR", because this a separate "state", there is a separate ombudsman dealing with this issue. The Russian side continues to play such a game "I am not me, and the hut is not mine." The whole world understands that this territory is occupied by the Russian Federation, everyone is talking about it, except for the Russian Federation. This is an attempt to hide from responsibility, although this does not save them," he said.

In addition, Lubinets noted that a special UN monitoring mission, created by the decision of the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent investigation, did not visit Olenivka as well.

"I made an analysis of this mission, and the facts showed that out of the three foreigners included in its composition, in fact, all are under the influence of Russia," the ombudsman said.

Tags: #ombudsman #olenivka

MORE ABOUT

09:57 08.09.2022
UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

16:11 06.09.2022
Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

17:43 30.08.2022
Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

16:07 27.08.2022
Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

16:37 22.08.2022
Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

15:46 22.08.2022
Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

13:00 04.08.2022
ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

ICRC unable to access prisoners of war wounded in Olenivka

18:44 03.08.2022
Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

09:44 03.08.2022
Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

17:33 02.08.2022
Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

Rada officials urge world to contribute to objective investigation of terrorist attack in Olenivka, recognize Russia as terrorist state, strengthen sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

European Commission announces proposals for 8th package of sanctions against Russia

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

LATEST

Military, financial support for Ukraine should be strengthened in response to Russia's sham referenda – Zelensky after talks with Truss

European Commission announces proposals for 8th package of sanctions against Russia

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Lithuanian President: Russia's desperate attempts to annex Ukrainian territory don't change reality – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson are, will be Ukraine

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

Danilov meets with EU delegation, demonstrates SOTA system, which controls weapons received from allies

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

Ukraine to receive air defense system that even Bundeswehr doesn’t have

AD
AD
AD
AD