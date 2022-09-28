Russia still doesn't allow Ukraine to visit scene of mass killing Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka – Lubinets

Russia still does not allow Ukraine to visit the scene of the war crime committed by the Russian occupation forces in Olenivka, Donetsk region, as a result of which many Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) were killed, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said

"The Russian Federation still does not provide me with an opportunity to come to Olenivka. Everyone would have heard about this if I had traveled there... We continue to work on this," the ombudsman said at a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Wednesday.

At the same time, Lubinets noted that the Office of Russia's Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova, in response to his request with a proposal to visit the scene of the terrorist attack in Olenivka together, replied that this issue was under control of a "separate ombudsman" in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)".

"What was the reaction [of Moskalkova to the proposal to visit together the scene of mass death of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka]? There was an official answer that as the Ombudsman of Ukraine I should turn not to her, but to the "ombudsman" of the so-called "DPR", because this a separate "state", there is a separate ombudsman dealing with this issue. The Russian side continues to play such a game "I am not me, and the hut is not mine." The whole world understands that this territory is occupied by the Russian Federation, everyone is talking about it, except for the Russian Federation. This is an attempt to hide from responsibility, although this does not save them," he said.

In addition, Lubinets noted that a special UN monitoring mission, created by the decision of the UN Secretary General to conduct an independent investigation, did not visit Olenivka as well.

"I made an analysis of this mission, and the facts showed that out of the three foreigners included in its composition, in fact, all are under the influence of Russia," the ombudsman said.