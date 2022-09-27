Facts

12:40 27.09.2022

In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

3 min read
In President’s Office, ambassadors of 30 states presented with project to create special tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Smirnov and Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anton Korynevych held a meeting with the ambassadors of 30 countries, during which a draft for the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine was presented.

The Special Tribunal should have jurisdiction to investigate and bring to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine by the highest political and military leadership of Russia.

At a meeting with the ambassadors, Smirnov, who is the coordinator of the working group on the development of the creation of a special international tribunal, stressed that Russia and its leadership are responsible for the war in Ukraine that began in 2014.

"It’s specifically about the president and other top officials of the Russian Federation, including members of the National Security Council, who authorized military aggression against Ukraine," said the deputy head of the President’s Office.

In the last six months, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and international partners have registered and are investigating tens of thousands of criminal cases related to Russia's war against Ukraine. Among them are hundreds of criminal proceedings in partner countries, but none for the crime of aggression, the main crime from which the commission of other war crimes and crimes against humanity follows.

However, as Smirnov noted, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, investigating the crimes of the Russian military in Ukraine, can be held accountable for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. But it is quite difficult to establish a legal link between specific crimes and the instructions of the Russian authorities, so it is important to prove the direct guilt of the President of the Russian Federation and other political leaders.

"We have weighed all the existing mechanisms, including UN resolutions, consulted with the most famous international lawyers from around the world and came to the conclusion that in order to bring to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, a special international tribunal should be created, whose mandate will be limited exclusively to the investigation of the crime of aggression against Ukraine," said the deputy head of the President's Office.

He called on international partners to support Ukraine in creating a special international tribunal.

"We want to create it with all countries that are ready to give a legal assessment of the barbaric and brutal military policy of the Russian president and his regime," said Korynevych.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 661/2022, which created a working group to develop the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The head of the working group is head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, and the coordinator is his deputy Andriy Smirnov.

Tags: #tribunal #presidents_office

MORE ABOUT

10:42 15.07.2022
Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

Zelensky: Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established ASAP

14:21 03.06.2022
Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

20:00 19.05.2022
European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

14:45 25.04.2022
Russia's funds frozen abroad can be recovered by signing intl treaty or passing relevant laws in each jurisdiction – President's Office

Russia's funds frozen abroad can be recovered by signing intl treaty or passing relevant laws in each jurisdiction – President's Office

17:35 26.03.2022
Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

Moscow's desire to compensate conscripts for loss of manpower, desire of their elites to hide from publicity destructive for authoritarian framework of Russia – Podoliak

17:57 09.03.2022
Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

Ad hoc tribunal to allow holding accountable for crimes related to Russia's military aggression – Venediktova

12:34 08.03.2022
Vereschuk: if shelling of humanitarian corridors continues, Kyiv will apply to intl tribunal

Vereschuk: if shelling of humanitarian corridors continues, Kyiv will apply to intl tribunal

20:27 07.03.2022
Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba supports initiative to create Tribunal to punish leadership of Russia for aggression against Ukraine

10:17 07.03.2022
Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

Kuleba supports initiative to create tribunal for crime of Russian aggression

09:21 01.03.2022
Zelensky: shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops is a war crime, intl tribunal will follow

Zelensky: shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops is a war crime, intl tribunal will follow

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

French FM arrives in Kyiv

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

LATEST

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

About 14% of veterans will need psychosocial support, 3% - professional psychological assistance - Drahanchuk

French FM arrives in Kyiv

Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, an aircraft in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Introduction of medical insurance for veterans could help in identifying diseases, preventing disability in future - Deputy Minister Drahanchuk

Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

Zelensky: Russian offensive in Donetsk region is cynical murder of its own soldiers

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

AD
AD
AD
AD