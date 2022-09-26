If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

Ukraine has the right to defend its territory, wants to restore peace and needs its partners' support for this, in particular, in the form of modern weapons.

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said this in an interview with the German news agency Tagesschau.de., according to the press service of the President's service.

"If we are going to intensively break through the defense line of the Russian army, the next steps will be the return of territories and the elimination of the Russian armed forces. We need a certain amount of armored vehicles, tanks for this. But these should not be ineffective Soviet tanks – not T-55, not T-64, not even T-72. That's why we say to our partners, Germany in particular: if you want to take the lead, if you want us to have fewer casualties, and if you want this war to end soon, then give us Leopard 2," he said.