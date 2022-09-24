Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces had shot down several Iranian drones.

"Today, the Russian army used Iranian drones for attacking Dnipropetrovsk region and Odesa. […] Six of these Iranian drones were shot down by our anti-aircraft troops of the Skhid (East) and Pivden (South) air commands. Another one was shot down by the anti-aircraft defense of the Naval Forces," he said in a daily video address on Friday night.

"The world will know about every fact of collaboration with evil, and it will have corresponding consequences. It has already been decided to deprive the Ambassador of Iran to Ukraine of accreditation, as well as to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic personnel of the Iranian Embassy," the president said.

In addition, the Center air command shot down a Russian strike aircraft and a helicopter today [on September 23] in the south of Ukraine, he said.

"And I have been just informed about another Iranian combat drone shot down by the anti-aircraft troops of the Pivden (South) command. […] I am grateful to everyone in the world who helps us protect life and freedom!" Zelensky said.