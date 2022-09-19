Facts

18:42 19.09.2022

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

1 min read
The German Armed Forces will provide Ukraine with four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition, the press service of the country's defense ministry reports.

"Despite the difficult material position, Bundeswehr will support Ukraine by providing four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition," the message posted on Twitter reads.

It clarifies that, thus, the number of these systems supplied to Ukraine jointly with the Netherlands has reached 22, 14 of which have been transferred by Germany.

Tags: #germany #panzerhaubitze2000

