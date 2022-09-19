Facts

17:02 19.09.2022

Rutte, Scholz agree to continue supporting Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed that they will continue to support Ukraine, including through Dutch-German military cooperation regarding the war in Ukraine.

"Good to catch up with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We welcome Ukraine's recent military successes. They show that international military support is working. We agreed that we will continue our support, including via Dutch-German military cooperation regarding the war in Ukraine," Rutte said on Twitter on Monday.

According to him, they also discussed measures to overcome the energy crisis in Europe.

"Both in the Netherlands and at EU level the government is doing all it can to support people and companies that are struggling," Rutte said.

Tags: #rutte #scholz

