Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte s all allies are well aware of the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

At a press conference before the NATO summit in The Hague, Rutte said as for Ukraine, all of them – the United States, Canada, all European allies – recognize that Ukraine needs more air defense systems. An agreement was reached in Washington on an irreversible path to NATO, as well as a very specific agreement that Ukraine will receive more air defense systems. Fortunately, most of these commitments have been fulfilled, but this is not enough to ensure Ukraine's security, he said.

The Secretary General said Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, but the problem is that there are not many companies that produce them, and resources are always limited. Rutte said this is one of the things that he personally and all of NATO are working very hard on with all allies to ensure that whatever they can supply to Ukraine, they will supply to Ukraine.