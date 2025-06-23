Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 23.06.2025

Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

1 min read
Rutte on strengthening air defense: Working hard with allies to deliver everything we can to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte s all allies are well aware of the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

At a press conference before the NATO summit in The Hague, Rutte said as for Ukraine, all of them – the United States, Canada, all European allies – recognize that Ukraine needs more air defense systems. An agreement was reached in Washington on an irreversible path to NATO, as well as a very specific agreement that Ukraine will receive more air defense systems. Fortunately, most of these commitments have been fulfilled, but this is not enough to ensure Ukraine's security, he said.

The Secretary General said Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, but the problem is that there are not many companies that produce them, and resources are always limited. Rutte said this is one of the things that he personally and all of NATO are working very hard on with all allies to ensure that whatever they can supply to Ukraine, they will supply to Ukraine.

Tags: #nato #rutte

MORE ABOUT

18:42 23.06.2025
Rutte: The Hague Summit Declaration to contain important statements on Ukraine

Rutte: The Hague Summit Declaration to contain important statements on Ukraine

20:22 20.06.2025
EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

EU, NATO leaders to meet with Zelenskyy on June 24 in The Hague

18:23 18.06.2025
NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

NATO Hackathon on countering FPV on fiber optics collects record number of proposals, quarter from Ukraine

20:51 09.06.2025
Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

19:37 05.06.2025
Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:35 30.05.2025
Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

18:51 30.05.2025
NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

NATO Secretary General Rutte to take part in Vilnius Summit; Zelenskyy expected to participate

17:02 30.05.2025
As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

As long as Russia believes it has the right to discuss Ukraine's membership in NATO, it will attack Ukraine - Rada committee chairmwoman

15:08 30.05.2025
NATO will not make official decisions on non-expansion of the Alliance - MP Chernev

NATO will not make official decisions on non-expansion of the Alliance - MP Chernev

HOT NEWS

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

Body of seventh victim unblocked in destroyed house in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv

Interior Minister: Three bodies of Russian military personnel transferred to Ukraine during repatriations in 2025 returned to Russia

Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

Ballistics from North Korea used in attack on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Stefanishyna: Hungary advanced far enough in 'veto' trade, while each sanctions package being emasculated to suit Moscow

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Head of European Solidarity branch from Troitske, Luhansk region, killed on frontline

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

SAPO reports on serving suspicion on Chernyshov

SBU chief: We show mutual respect, cooperate with partners, who often learn from us

AD
AD