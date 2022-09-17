Facts

13:14 17.09.2022

Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

2 min read
Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha (Kyiv region), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

"In Kharkiv region, investigations continue in areas liberated from Russian occupation. All the crimes of the rushists are being recorded, evidence of their guilt is being collected. Dungeons were found in which civilians of the occupied cities and towns were abused, premises in which people were kept – even foreigners," he said.

"The world must respond to all this. Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha. And now we have just begun to learn the full truth about what was happening in this part of Kharkiv region," he said.

Zelensky welcomed the forthcoming trip of the UN mission to Izium. "It's good that the UN structures are already preparing a group of workers who will visit this place near Izium, who will see and be able to tell everyone in the UN system about what the Russian terrorists were doing," he said.

The President promised to "ensure full access for journalists to the liberated territory and all places of mockery of people, to give such access that will help inform the world that rushism must be condemned."

According to him, the Russians mocked and kept people, including foreigners, in enclosed spaces. "For example, citizens of the Republic of Sri Lanka, students of Kupiansk Medical College. Back in March, they were captured by Russian soldiers and kept in the basement. Only now, after liberation, these people were saved, they are provided with the necessary medical care," Zelensky said.

Tags: #izium

MORE ABOUT

16:28 17.09.2022
Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

Canada condemns Russian military atrocities in Izium, declares readiness to help Ukrainian people – Trudeau

12:26 17.09.2022
EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

EU strongly condemns Russian atrocities in Kharkiv region, those responsible to be held accountable - Borrell

18:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

18:02 16.09.2022
UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

11:31 16.09.2022
Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

10:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

13:51 14.09.2022
Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

12:46 14.05.2022
Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:45 10.05.2022
In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

13:44 05.04.2022
Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

AD

HOT NEWS

Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

LATEST

Girl injured in missile attacks on Chuhuiv dies in hospital – Synehubov

Spain sends five transport aircraft with ammo for large-caliber artillery systems to Ukraine

Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

Rumors that Washington pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia absolute lie – U.S. Ambassador

Blinken's visit to Ukraine on behalf of U.S. president intended to show his enduring support – Brink

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

AD
AD
AD
AD