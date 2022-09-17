Russia repeats in Izium what it did in Bucha – Zelensky

Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha (Kyiv region), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

"In Kharkiv region, investigations continue in areas liberated from Russian occupation. All the crimes of the rushists are being recorded, evidence of their guilt is being collected. Dungeons were found in which civilians of the occupied cities and towns were abused, premises in which people were kept – even foreigners," he said.

"The world must respond to all this. Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha. And now we have just begun to learn the full truth about what was happening in this part of Kharkiv region," he said.

Zelensky welcomed the forthcoming trip of the UN mission to Izium. "It's good that the UN structures are already preparing a group of workers who will visit this place near Izium, who will see and be able to tell everyone in the UN system about what the Russian terrorists were doing," he said.

The President promised to "ensure full access for journalists to the liberated territory and all places of mockery of people, to give such access that will help inform the world that rushism must be condemned."

According to him, the Russians mocked and kept people, including foreigners, in enclosed spaces. "For example, citizens of the Republic of Sri Lanka, students of Kupiansk Medical College. Back in March, they were captured by Russian soldiers and kept in the basement. Only now, after liberation, these people were saved, they are provided with the necessary medical care," Zelensky said.