Facts

14:08 16.09.2022

President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

1 min read
President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and Deputy head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko visited two educational institutions in Irpin, said head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleskiy Kuleba.

In particular, the President of the European Commission visited Lyceum No. 3, where thirty attacks of enemy ammunition were recorded, the institution was destroyed by 75%.

"I am convinced that life will be there soon. For example, as in Irpin school No. 17, where the President of the European Commission also visited. This institution is an example of how together you can quickly and efficiently rebuild a school and organize the educational process in war conditions. Special thanks to the UNICEF team who joined the repairs and equipped the shelter. The storage holds 500 children," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Kuleba thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her personal visit and constant support of Ukraine.

Tags: #leyen

MORE ABOUT

16:15 15.09.2022
Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

Zelensky holds tête-à-tête meeting with von der Leyen

14:28 15.09.2022
Zelensky presents von der Leyen with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

Zelensky presents von der Leyen with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

12:50 14.09.2022
European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

11:58 14.09.2022
President of European Commission: I am convinced that with our courage and solidarity, Putin will fail, and Ukraine and Europe will prevail

President of European Commission: I am convinced that with our courage and solidarity, Putin will fail, and Ukraine and Europe will prevail

17:44 25.07.2022
EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

17:09 11.06.2022
European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

16:35 11.06.2022
European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

13:22 04.05.2022
European Commission president calls for work on Ukraine's recovery

European Commission president calls for work on Ukraine's recovery

19:29 09.04.2022
Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

Whatever outcome about Ukraine's EU membership, Ukraine has very long path to recovery – von der Leyen

19:00 09.04.2022
European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD