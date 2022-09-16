President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and Deputy head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko visited two educational institutions in Irpin, said head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleskiy Kuleba.

In particular, the President of the European Commission visited Lyceum No. 3, where thirty attacks of enemy ammunition were recorded, the institution was destroyed by 75%.

"I am convinced that life will be there soon. For example, as in Irpin school No. 17, where the President of the European Commission also visited. This institution is an example of how together you can quickly and efficiently rebuild a school and organize the educational process in war conditions. Special thanks to the UNICEF team who joined the repairs and equipped the shelter. The storage holds 500 children," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Kuleba thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her personal visit and constant support of Ukraine.