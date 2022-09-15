Facts

18:32 15.09.2022

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine and Europe should jointly respond to the energy challenges of the upcoming winter.

"We discussed the issue of energy challenges. We see how now the Russian enemy is striking at our thermal power plants, at the energy infrastructure. And there will be many challenges throughout the winter. Here we all need to work and work together. Because the EU countries also have difficult challenges. And we understand that we all have to help one and one," Zelensky said at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

He also thanked the EU for the opportunity to connect Ukraine's power grids to the EU's power grids.

"This is really a help. We are all interested in this. EU countries can get cheap electrics from Ukraine. This will help the EU people. Ukraine will be able to earn money for its budget. This will help us pay salaries and pensions in such a difficult period," the president said.

