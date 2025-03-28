Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

Following the meeting of European leaders in Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Europe's ability to defend itself.

"Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, and we are working together to guarantee our state and all European peoples more security," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He mentioned new defense packages for Ukraine, in particular the French one for EUR 2 billion, as well as new decisions regarding partners' investments in Ukrainian defense production, in particular the so-called "Danish model."

The President also recalled that the meeting participants agreed that sanctions against the Russian Federation for the war should remain in force while the aggression continues. "We instructed military representatives of states that want and can take concrete strong steps to ensure peace to hold meetings and work out the relevant details," Zelenskyy wrote.