Facts

14:28 15.09.2022

Zelensky presents von der Leyen with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has presented President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 1st class, during her visit to Kyiv.

"Dear Volodymyr, thank you so much for the award of the First Class of the Order of Yaroslav the Wise. This is a great honour. I accept it in the name of all EU citizens. And as a symbol of our strong bond," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #leyen #awards

