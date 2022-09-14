Lithuania provides Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 200 mln - Defense Minister

Lithuania's total military assistance to Ukraine amounts to about EUR 200 million, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Wednesday.

According to him, M113 armored personnel carriers were sent to Ukraine earlier, Ukrainians are already using 50 Lithuanian armored vehicles. According to Anušauskas, in total Kyiv received more than 300 units of such military equipment from Western countries.

He also pointed out that urgent repairs of Ukrainian armored vehicles have been agreed, and Lithuania, along with other countries, organizes and supports the training of Ukrainian military. "We will train at least 500 military specialists by the end of the year," the minister said.

The minister also noted that Lithuanian enterprises have received an order for sewing winter clothes for Ukrainian soldiers.

"In Lithuanian companies that will be able to sew winter clothes requested by Ukrainians faster than anyone else, it was decided to order it for EUR 2.15 million," Anušauskas wrote on social networks.