Facts

12:50 14.09.2022

European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that she would arrive in Kyiv on Wednesday and intended to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We will empower Ukraine to make the most of its potential. Building on the success of the solidarity lanes to ensuring seamless access to the Single Market. Bringing Ukraine into our European free roaming area. I am going to Kyiv today to discuss all this with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

She later added: "I want the people of the Western Balkans, of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to know: You are part of our family, your future is in our Union, and our Union is not complete without you!"

Tags: #kyiv #leyen

