President of European Commission: I am convinced that with our courage and solidarity, Putin will fail, and Ukraine and Europe will prevail

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is convinced that the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine is a war with the values and future of the European Union, in which Putin will be defeated, and Ukraine and Europe will win.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday with a report on the state of the European Union, she said: “We will need all of this strength. The months ahead of us will not be easy … Let us be very clear: much is at stake here. Not just for Ukraine – but for all of Europe and the world at large. And we will be tested. Tested by those who want to exploit any kind of divisions between us. This is not only a war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. This is a war on our energy, a war on our economy, a war on our values and a war on our future. This is about autocracy against democracy. And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail.” These words were met with applause.

Von der Leyen continued: “Today - courage has a name, and that name is Ukraine. Courage has a face, the face of Ukrainian men and women who are standing up to Russian aggression.”

The President of the European Commission also mentioned how the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska gathered the parents of children who were killed by the invaders, “hundreds of families for whom the war will never end, and for whom life will never go back to what it was before.”

“We saw the first Lady leading a silent crowd of heartbroken mothers and fathers, and hang small bells in the trees, one for every fallen child. And now the bells will ring forever in the wind, and forever, the innocent victims of this war will live in our memory. And she is here with us today! Dear Olena, it took immense courage to resist Putin's cruelty. But you found that courage. And a nation of heroes has risen … You have given voice to your people on the global stage. And you have given hope to all of us. So today we want to thank you and all Ukrainians. Glory to a country of European heroes. Slava Ukraini!” These words were also met with applause.

She also assured that Europe's solidarity with Ukraine remains unshakable.