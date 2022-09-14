Zaporizhia NPP resumes operation of third backup power line – IAEA

On Tuesday, September 13, Ukrainian engineers resumed operation of the third backup power line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports.

"The backup 150 kV line became available to the Zaporizhia NPP again after repairing switchgear at a nearby thermal power plant, a few days after it was damaged by shelling," the report said.

Thus, all three backup power lines have been restored at the plant. One of them, the 750/330 kV line, now provides the Zaporizhia NPP with external power required for cooling and other important safety functions. The 330 kV and 150 kV lines are in reserve.

It is noted that all six ZNPP reactors are in a state of cold shutdown, but they still require electricity to maintain the necessary safety functions.

At the same time, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that the nuclear safety and security situation at the plant remains fragile. According to him, although there have been no shelling at or near the ZNPP in recent days, they still occur over a wider area.

According to him, ZNPP's four main external transmission lines are not working, and now it does not provide electricity to households and factories.

As reported, on Monday, Ukraine restored the second backup power transmission line to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).