Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 09.05.2025

IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

2 min read
IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has again encountered problems in rotating its mission to the Russia-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to difficult military conditions, its Director General Rafael Grossi said.

According to information on the agency's website, the current team has been at the station for more than two months.

“The IAEA’s continuous presence at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, since September 2022, has been of vital importance for our efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the war. However, getting our staff to and from the site – located on the frontline – has become more complicated in recent months. In the coming days, I will continue to engage intensively with both sides to find a solution, which is urgently needed,” Grossi said.

He added that his top priorities were the safety of IAEA personnel and the plant itself.

Grossi recalled that the previous rotation, carried out in early March, was also postponed "due to difficult conditions on the ground."

The IAEA also indicated that five of the nine units of Ukraine's three operating nuclear power plants - Khmelnytsky, Rivne and South Ukraine - are currently operating in the energy system.

“The four other reactors are in various stages of shutdown for planned maintenance and refueling, of which two are expected to restart soon,” the IAEA noted.

Tags: #znpp #iaea #problems

MORE ABOUT

20:49 07.05.2025
Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

13:03 06.05.2025
Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

20:42 30.04.2025
Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

Zaporizhia NPP guard, who illegally sentenced to 11 years by Russians, constantly tortured in captivity – ZMINA

18:17 28.03.2025
MFA strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize illegal control over ZNPP, calls for additional sanctions on Rosatom

MFA strongly condemns Russia's attempts to legitimize illegal control over ZNPP, calls for additional sanctions on Rosatom

20:52 27.03.2025
Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

Ukraine asks IAEA to verify info about damage to diesel tank at Zaporizhia NPP, assess consequences of possible accident

20:04 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

11:34 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

09:31 06.03.2025
Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA

Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA

19:18 03.03.2025
Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

Energy Ministry does not know who from IAEA ends up at Zaporizhia NPP after rotation not coordinated with Ukraine

19:59 17.02.2025
Zaporizhia NPP should become part of security guarantees

Zaporizhia NPP should become part of security guarantees

HOT NEWS

Special Tribunal's investigations to begin in 2026 – Kallas

Person killed, another injured in airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

USA trusts Russians less after Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Rome - Luxembourg FM

Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Lubinets urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia due to systematic violations of human rights in temporary occupied territories

Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

AD
AD