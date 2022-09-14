Stabilization measures completed on 4,000 sq km of de-occupied territory – Zelensky

Stabilization measures have been completed in unoccupied areas with a total area of more than 4,000 square kilometers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

According to him, during the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief “the situation in the liberated territory of our state was analyzed in detail.”

“As of now, stabilization measures have been completed in the districts with a total area of more than 4,000 square kilometers. Stabilization continues in the liberated territory of approximately the same size,” the president said.

He noted that “remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained and full security is being restored. Border guards are tasked with protecting the state border in the liberated territory.”

The President thanked “all our fighters who ensured such a large-scale and quick defeat of the invaders in the territory of Kharkiv region!”

It is very important, he said, that together with our troops, with our flag, ordinary normal life comes to the de-occupied territory.

“As an example, in Balakliya, in Hrakove, the payment of pensions for five months at once, for the time when we simply could not make payments due to the occupation, has already been started. And all Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated territory will receive payments. Ukraine always fulfils its social obligations to people,“ Zelensky said.