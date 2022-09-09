Facts

18:11 09.09.2022

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

2 min read
Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has filed a Request for Arbitration with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris regarding the actions of PJSC Gazprom.

"Naftogaz demands that Gazprom pay for the rendered service of organising natural gas transportation through the territory of Ukraine. Funds were not paid by Gazprom, neither on time nor in full," Naftogaz said in a press release.

The head of Naftogaz, Yuriy Vitrenko, recalled that the 2019 transit contract was signed on the terms of "take or pay." At the same time, Gazprom has been paying less since May than the agreement stipulates.

"We demand from Gazprom to pay in full. As the contract defines it," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Naftogaz is also evaluating the possibility of announcing additional conditions to the Russian monopoly.

"We need to not only win the war against Gazprom, but also defeat Russia in its war of conquest against Ukraine. And although arbitration is always a difficult and lengthy process, I believe that Naftogaz will repeat the success of Stockholm 2019. And Ukraine is sure to win!" Vitrenko added.

As reported, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) declared a force majeure about accepting gas for transit through Sokhranivka, claiming that it cannot control the occupied Novopskov compressor station due to its Russian military aggression.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side insists that payment should still be made based on the estimated transportation volume of the long-term agreement at the level of 109 million cubic meters per day according to the "take or pay" rule.

In accordance with the Ukraine-Russia-European Commission intergovernmental protocol signed on December 20, 2019, on December 27-30, a package agreement was implemented with the payment of $2.9 billion by Gazprom to Naftogaz in accordance with the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration, the waiver of existing claims by the parties and the signing five-year transit agreement.

The agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom for the organization of transportation, the transport agreement between Naftogaz and GTSOU, as well as the inter-operator agreement between GTSOU and Gazprom were signed on December 30, 2019.

The documents provide for the transit in 2020 of at least 65 billion cubic meters (bcm), at least 40 bcm in 2021-2024. Payment for the above volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the GTS of Ukraine.

Tags: #gazprom #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

14:53 29.08.2022
Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

Naftogaz head expects decrease in temperature of heating in premises of Ukrainians this winter by 4°C – media

10:42 03.08.2022
Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

15:17 02.08.2022
Govt gives Naftogaz new permission to change conditions for eurobonds

Govt gives Naftogaz new permission to change conditions for eurobonds

12:42 29.07.2022
Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

Rada adopts bill on introduction of moratorium on raising gas and heat tariffs for public, compensation to Naftogaz

09:43 27.07.2022
Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

Naftogaz to immediately offer eurobond holders new deferral agreement – Naftogaz

16:30 25.07.2022
Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

15:04 25.07.2022
Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

10:56 22.07.2022
Govt takes control of deal on deferment of payments on Naftogaz eurobonds due to unsatisfactory work of board

Govt takes control of deal on deferment of payments on Naftogaz eurobonds due to unsatisfactory work of board

12:06 19.07.2022
Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

13:27 14.07.2022
Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

Naftogaz to ask for two-year deferral of payments from all intl creditors

AD

HOT NEWS

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD