Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

The total number of restored facilities on the territory of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts of Mykolaiv region is almost 1,600, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, the total number of destroyed infrastructure facilities in the region reaches almost 7,000, including 4,047 private houses, 835 high-rise buildings, 105 schools, and 79 kindergartens.

The restoration of Kharkiv region is underway in accordance with the strategic plan for Ukraine's recovery, the deputy head of the President's Office pointed out. At the same time, more than 80% of the residents of the village of Rohan in Kharkiv region have already returned to their homes, he added.

Speaking about the progress of restoration work, Tymoshenko notes that hundreds of high-rise buildings and private houses have been restored in Zaporizhia region, while 213 high-rise buildings and 1,601 private houses have been destroyed in the region. The number of destroyed kindergartens, institutions of higher education and culture exceeds 100 objects.

The deputy head of the President's Office also says that 867 infrastructure facilities have been restored in Zhytomyr region. Among them are 50 high-rise buildings, 659 private houses, 28 schools, four institutions of higher education, 10 kindergartens and cultural institutions, 13 healthcare institutions and a couple of sports institutions.

In addition, in Zhytomyr, Korosten and other settlements of the region, the operation of boiler houses has been resumed.

Separately, Tymoshenko notes that the evacuation of residents continues in Donetsk region. According to him, 1,060 people have left over the last week. At the same time, a total of 14,600 people have left since the beginning of the evacuation, 2,400 of which are children.

The deputy head of the President's Office said that most people were evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk region – more than 7,000, some 3,000 – to Lviv region and more than 2,500 to Kirovohrad region.