Facts

15:04 09.09.2022

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

2 min read
Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

The total number of restored facilities on the territory of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts of Mykolaiv region is almost 1,600, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said at a briefing on Friday.

According to him, the total number of destroyed infrastructure facilities in the region reaches almost 7,000, including 4,047 private houses, 835 high-rise buildings, 105 schools, and 79 kindergartens.

The restoration of Kharkiv region is underway in accordance with the strategic plan for Ukraine's recovery, the deputy head of the President's Office pointed out. At the same time, more than 80% of the residents of the village of Rohan in Kharkiv region have already returned to their homes, he added.

Speaking about the progress of restoration work, Tymoshenko notes that hundreds of high-rise buildings and private houses have been restored in Zaporizhia region, while 213 high-rise buildings and 1,601 private houses have been destroyed in the region. The number of destroyed kindergartens, institutions of higher education and culture exceeds 100 objects.

The deputy head of the President's Office also says that 867 infrastructure facilities have been restored in Zhytomyr region. Among them are 50 high-rise buildings, 659 private houses, 28 schools, four institutions of higher education, 10 kindergartens and cultural institutions, 13 healthcare institutions and a couple of sports institutions.

In addition, in Zhytomyr, Korosten and other settlements of the region, the operation of boiler houses has been resumed.

Separately, Tymoshenko notes that the evacuation of residents continues in Donetsk region. According to him, 1,060 people have left over the last week. At the same time, a total of 14,600 people have left since the beginning of the evacuation, 2,400 of which are children.

The deputy head of the President's Office said that most people were evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk region – more than 7,000, some 3,000 – to Lviv region and more than 2,500 to Kirovohrad region.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

15:00 27.08.2022
Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

13:55 23.08.2022
Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

09:02 04.08.2022
Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

11:46 28.07.2022
Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

10:39 21.07.2022
Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

Invaders fire at warehouse with humanitarian aid in Mykolaiv region at night, thousands of tonnes of products burned – head of Military Administration

17:25 18.07.2022
Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

Invaders fire at Mykolaiv, two merged territorial communities at night, 14 people wounded in past 24 hours – regional council

15:34 07.07.2022
Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

Eighteen people wounded from invaders’ shelling in Mykolaiv region on Wed

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

AD
AD
AD
AD