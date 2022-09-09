Facts

14:55 09.09.2022

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

1 min read
Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Russian occupation troops are shelling Kharkiv from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). There is information about impacts in Shevchenko district, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is being heavily shelled from MLRS. It is known for sure about hits in Shevchenko district so far. According to preliminary information, a kindergarten has been damaged and there is a fire at a gas station. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling

MORE ABOUT

15:27 09.09.2022
Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

11:10 08.09.2022
As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

18:48 07.09.2022
Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

09:51 06.09.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

13:38 03.09.2022
Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

Child killed due to Russia's shelling in Mykolaiv region, four more people wounded

11:15 01.09.2022
Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

09:06 01.09.2022
Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

11:00 30.08.2022
Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

AD

HOT NEWS

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

LATEST

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Blinken in Brussels to inform NATO allies, partners about results of his visit to Kyiv

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

Enemy losses amount to 650 military personnel, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, one helicopter in past 24 hours - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD