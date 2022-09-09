Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

Russian occupation troops are shelling Kharkiv from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). There is information about impacts in Shevchenko district, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is being heavily shelled from MLRS. It is known for sure about hits in Shevchenko district so far. According to preliminary information, a kindergarten has been damaged and there is a fire at a gas station. Information about the victims is being clarified," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.