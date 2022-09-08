Facts

10:37 08.09.2022

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

1 min read
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the military personnel of the Armed Forces for the successes in Kharkiv region and in the south of the state.

"This week there is good news from Kharkiv region. Apparently, all of you have already seen reports of the activity of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every citizen is proud of our soldiers. This is well-deserved pride, the right feeling. Now is not the time to name one or another settlements where the Ukrainian flag is being returned. But it's time to say thank you," Zelensky said in a video statement.

In particular, the head of state thanked the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade for the courage and heroism shown during the performance of combat missions.

Gratitude was also expressed to the 406th separate artillery brigade for extremely successful hits in the areas of concentration of Russian invaders in southern Ukraine and to the 60th separate infantry brigade, which consistently advances Ukrainian positions.

Tags: #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

10:44 06.09.2022
AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

14:12 03.09.2022
AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

14:48 16.08.2022
Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

16:06 09.08.2022
Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

Ukraine receives first batch of Turkish armored personnel carriers, 200 vehicles expected

18:53 25.07.2022
Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

Zelensky replaces Commander of AFU Special Operations Force – decrees

10:29 19.07.2022
United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

United24 collects more than UAH 510 mln for drones for AFU - Fedorov

15:18 06.07.2022
Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:14 06.07.2022
Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

12:16 23.06.2022
Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

Enemy trying to capture high ground near Berestove to take control over Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway – AFU General Staff

12:35 22.06.2022
Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

Ukrainian army annihilates enemy's Pantsir S1 system, kills 49 servicemen on Snake Island – Pivden task force

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

AD
AD
AD
AD