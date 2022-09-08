Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the military personnel of the Armed Forces for the successes in Kharkiv region and in the south of the state.

"This week there is good news from Kharkiv region. Apparently, all of you have already seen reports of the activity of Ukrainian defenders. And I think every citizen is proud of our soldiers. This is well-deserved pride, the right feeling. Now is not the time to name one or another settlements where the Ukrainian flag is being returned. But it's time to say thank you," Zelensky said in a video statement.

In particular, the head of state thanked the 25th Airborne Brigade, the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade for the courage and heroism shown during the performance of combat missions.

Gratitude was also expressed to the 406th separate artillery brigade for extremely successful hits in the areas of concentration of Russian invaders in southern Ukraine and to the 60th separate infantry brigade, which consistently advances Ukrainian positions.