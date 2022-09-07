Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

Three residents of the village of Mala Tokmachka, Polohiv district, Zaporizhia region, were killed and seven were seriously injured as a result of shelling by the invaders from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"At about 15:40, the enemy fired using Grad systems at the village of Mala Tokmachka. There were eight civilians in one of the courtyards, they were receiving humanitarian aid at that time. As a result of the shelling, five people were seriously injured, three were killed. The shelling continues," Starukh said in Telegram.

He later clarified that the number of victims is seven people, three of them are in serious condition. "Unfortunately, the number of wounded in Mala Tokmachka has increased to seven people, three people are in serious condition," Starukh said.