Facts

12:08 04.03.2025

Invaders shell 13 settlements in Zaporizhia region: one killed, one wounded – authorities

Russian troops carried out more than 500 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhia region in one day; there is a victim and a wounded person, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"In total, during the day, the occupiers carried out 510 strikes on 13 settlements in Zaporizhia region," the report says.

Fedorov emphasized that as a result of the enemy attack on Polohivsky district, a 49-year-old man was killed and a 46-year-old woman was injured.

In particular, Russian troops carried out 10 air strikes on Huliai-Pole, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Yehorivka and Mala Tokmachka, and 382 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Pyatykhatky, Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivna and Novo-Darivka.

Also, seven MLRS attacks hit Pyatykhatky, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky and Mala Tokmachka, and 111 artillery attacks hit the territory of Pyatykhatky, Kamyanske, Huliai-Pole, Scherbaky, Novo-Danylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novo-Darivka.

At the same time, 17 reports were received of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and garages.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #attacks

