18:44 10.02.2025

Russia drops ten air bombs on village in Zaporizhia region

The Russian occupation forces dropped ten aerial bombs on the village of Tavriyske in Zaporizhia region, causing damage to housing and transport, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said on Monday.

"The Russians dropped ten guided aerial bombs on a frontline settlement. As a result of the enemy attack, private houses and cars were damaged in the village of Tavriyske," he said on the Telegram channel.

No casualties have been reported yet, the official added.

