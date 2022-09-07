Facts

16:21 07.09.2022

No bans on women traveling abroad to be introduced from Oct 1 – Defense Ministry

2 min read
No bans on women traveling abroad to be introduced from Oct 1 – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared an order by which it postponed the deadlines for registering women for military registration for a year, until October 1, 2023. The relevant order on Tuesday, September 6, was signed by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the ministry's press service said.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada, at the level of the profile committee, is finalizing the draft law on amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine on military duty and service. Among the proposals put forward is also a provision that provides that the registration of women for military registration will be exclusively voluntary.

"The order does not change the norms of the current legislation, but it will allow the committee, and then the parliament as a whole, to finalize and amend the legislation in order to resolve this issue. We, within our powers, can only postpone the deadlines. Therefore, for another year – up to October 1, 2023, they are postponed, and during this time, parliamentarians will be able to establish at the legislative level that the military registration of women in the relevant professions/specialties is exclusively voluntary. Work in the Verkhovna Rada committee is actively continuing. Therefore, there is no panic and treason. There are no restrictions for women," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

She also said that after the adoption of relevant amendments to the legislation regarding the exclusively voluntary registration of women, there will no longer be a need to postpone the deadlines again by orders of the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: #defense_ministry #women

MORE ABOUT

13:01 27.08.2022
Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

Ukrenergo will share corporate experience in cybersecurity with Defense Ministry

11:15 18.08.2022
Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

15:58 17.08.2022
Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

16:46 10.08.2022
Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

15:34 05.08.2022
Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

16:59 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

16:13 18.07.2022
Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

15:52 14.07.2022
Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

13:50 12.07.2022
Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Ukraine to be able to comply with all IAEA recommendations only after complete restoration of control over ZNPP - Energy Minister

Invaders shell Sloviansk, number of victims still unknown

IAEA recommends stopping shelling of ZNPP, its vicinity, creating security zone

LATEST

The Jerusalem Municipality will name a street in the city after Shchepanyuk- Righteous among the Nations

Invaders shell village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, three residents who received humanitarian aid killed

Zelensky, Scholz discuss plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Russia's armed aggression causes mass death of dolphins in Black Sea, investigation launched – PGO

Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Pinchuk Foundation, President's Office open exhibition on Russia's war crimes against Ukraine in Brussels

A forum on security in Europe, economic development and recovery of Ukraine is being held in Poland

UN peacekeeping contingent at ZNPP may be one of ways to create security zone – Energoatom

Zelensky: Ukraine's military intelligence is one of most professional, efficient worldwide

Ukraine to be able to comply with all IAEA recommendations only after complete restoration of control over ZNPP - Energy Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD