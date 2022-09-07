No bans on women traveling abroad to be introduced from Oct 1 – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared an order by which it postponed the deadlines for registering women for military registration for a year, until October 1, 2023. The relevant order on Tuesday, September 6, was signed by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the ministry's press service said.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada, at the level of the profile committee, is finalizing the draft law on amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine on military duty and service. Among the proposals put forward is also a provision that provides that the registration of women for military registration will be exclusively voluntary.

"The order does not change the norms of the current legislation, but it will allow the committee, and then the parliament as a whole, to finalize and amend the legislation in order to resolve this issue. We, within our powers, can only postpone the deadlines. Therefore, for another year – up to October 1, 2023, they are postponed, and during this time, parliamentarians will be able to establish at the legislative level that the military registration of women in the relevant professions/specialties is exclusively voluntary. Work in the Verkhovna Rada committee is actively continuing. Therefore, there is no panic and treason. There are no restrictions for women," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

She also said that after the adoption of relevant amendments to the legislation regarding the exclusively voluntary registration of women, there will no longer be a need to postpone the deadlines again by orders of the Ministry of Defense.