Bolt launches Women for Women category in Kyiv

The online taxi service Bolt has launched a new Women for Women category in the application, choosing which women can order a trip with a female driver, it is currently available in Kyiv.

Bolt reported that the service would be available only to passengers who have passed verification and uploaded an identity document when selecting the category. The document will be checked with the Bolt account, in particular, the name, date of birth and photo. As part of the verification, the user will be required to take a selfie to confirm that the person corresponds to the document provided.

"Only clients who have been verified with a document confirming their identity have access to the Women for Women category. This is one of our key measures for the safety of trips in this category. If a driver-partner or a client, when meeting at the pick-up point, doubts that the person is who they say they are, they can cancel the order free of charge by selecting the appropriate reason for cancellation in the application. In particular, if a female driver sees that a man has ordered a trip, she can cancel the trip and this will not affect her rating in any way," Bolt's public policy manager for Ukraine and Asia, Yulia Malich, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Malich emphasized that comfort and safety during a trip are a shared responsibility, so each party has the right to decide which trips to accept and which to reject.

The share of women among the application's active drivers in Ukraine is approximately 3%. In 2024, it increased compared to previous years, Bolt reported.

Bolt is an online taxi service operating in more than 50 countries in Europe and Africa, covering over 600 cities. The company provides shared transportation services, including car hailing, electric scooter and electric bicycle rental, and car rental. In Ukraine, Bolt ride-hailing services are available in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kryvy Rih, Chernihiv, Sumy, Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytsky, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Kremenchuk, Lutsk, Rivne, Ternopil, as well as in Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Mukachevo, Drohobych, Kamyanets-Podilsky, and Truskavets.