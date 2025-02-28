Facts

12:52 28.02.2025

Bolt launches Women for Women category in Kyiv

2 min read
Bolt launches Women for Women category in Kyiv

The online taxi service Bolt has launched a new Women for Women category in the application, choosing which women can order a trip with a female driver, it is currently available in Kyiv.

Bolt reported that the service would be available only to passengers who have passed verification and uploaded an identity document when selecting the category. The document will be checked with the Bolt account, in particular, the name, date of birth and photo. As part of the verification, the user will be required to take a selfie to confirm that the person corresponds to the document provided.

"Only clients who have been verified with a document confirming their identity have access to the Women for Women category. This is one of our key measures for the safety of trips in this category. If a driver-partner or a client, when meeting at the pick-up point, doubts that the person is who they say they are, they can cancel the order free of charge by selecting the appropriate reason for cancellation in the application. In particular, if a female driver sees that a man has ordered a trip, she can cancel the trip and this will not affect her rating in any way," Bolt's public policy manager for Ukraine and Asia, Yulia Malich, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Malich emphasized that comfort and safety during a trip are a shared responsibility, so each party has the right to decide which trips to accept and which to reject.

The share of women among the application's active drivers in Ukraine is approximately 3%. In 2024, it increased compared to previous years, Bolt reported.

Bolt is an online taxi service operating in more than 50 countries in Europe and Africa, covering over 600 cities. The company provides shared transportation services, including car hailing, electric scooter and electric bicycle rental, and car rental. In Ukraine, Bolt ride-hailing services are available in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Kryvy Rih, Chernihiv, Sumy, Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Kropyvnytsky, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernivtsi, Kremenchuk, Lutsk, Rivne, Ternopil, as well as in Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Mukachevo, Drohobych, Kamyanets-Podilsky, and Truskavets.

Tags: #women #bolt

MORE ABOUT

15:49 13.09.2024
Twenty-three women among POWs returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

Twenty-three women among POWs returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

16:56 11.07.2024
More than 10,000 women currently carry out combat tasks at front line – Stefanishyna

More than 10,000 women currently carry out combat tasks at front line – Stefanishyna

20:14 24.05.2024
Russia holding over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity

Russia holding over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity

12:38 08.03.2024
Zelenskyy to Ukrainian women: Thank you for multiplying our common strength

Zelenskyy to Ukrainian women: Thank you for multiplying our common strength

11:28 27.10.2022
Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

16:21 07.09.2022
No bans on women traveling abroad to be introduced from Oct 1 – Defense Ministry

No bans on women traveling abroad to be introduced from Oct 1 – Defense Ministry

15:52 14.07.2022
Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

15:06 22.03.2022
Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

Women, children forcibly taken out of occupied territories of Donbas to Russia – Denisova

16:24 24.02.2022
Uber stops working in Ukraine, Bolt and Uklon continue to work

Uber stops working in Ukraine, Bolt and Uklon continue to work

11:29 24.12.2021
Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

HOT NEWS

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

General Staff on situation in Novenke of Sumy region: Defense Forces taking measures to prevent enemy from cutting off logistics

No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

LATEST

General Staff confirms strike on FSB facility in Bryansk region

Ministry of Social Policy working on additional mechanism for drivers to travel abroad for humanitarian cargo

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

Costa to take part in informal meeting in London on Ukrainian security, convened by Starmer

Ukraine ratifies Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property

Ukrenergo, with Danish support, launches real-time energy supply app

IT Coalition transfers equipment worth EUR 7.5 mln to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainians already submit almost 14.4 mln applications for Winter eSupport – Shmyhal

Ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in EU, Brussels and Washington share common interest in just, lasting peace in Ukraine

AD